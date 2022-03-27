Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 31,200 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

NYSE BKI traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $59.08. 900,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

