Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Has $250.36 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for about 3.0% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in NVR were worth $250,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR traded down $71.61 on Friday, reaching $4,668.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,017.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,187.10. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,518.32 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,223.40.

NVR Profile (Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.