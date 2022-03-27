Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.1% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $174,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

SCHW stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.36. 6,894,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,400. The company has a market capitalization of $165.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $5,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 695,585 shares of company stock valued at $62,330,725. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

