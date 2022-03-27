Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 55,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $943,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 269,628 shares of company stock worth $26,184,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.38. 2,157,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,507. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

