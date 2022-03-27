Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Sells 7,100 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.52. 6,223,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

