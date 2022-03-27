Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $104,945.42 and $2.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,807.47 or 0.99886808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

