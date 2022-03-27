Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 47,972 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1,564.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $76.78 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.