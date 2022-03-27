Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys 531 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,378,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,250,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $67.56 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

