Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.91.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

