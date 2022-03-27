Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 6,089 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 775.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.