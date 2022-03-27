Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.