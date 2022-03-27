Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Sells £202,046 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($265,989.99).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.64) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.43.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

LLOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 57.29 ($0.75).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.