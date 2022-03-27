Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Sells £202,046 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66), for a total value of £202,046 ($265,989.99).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 48.75 ($0.64) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 48.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

LLOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 57.29 ($0.75).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

