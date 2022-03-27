loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $4.14. 639,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $963,000.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.