Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LZAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.50.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.19. 124,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.