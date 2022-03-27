Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Cap of $90.85 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $90.85 million and $20.00 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00035401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00111730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

