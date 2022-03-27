Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.29. Lufax shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 191,111 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.01.

Get Lufax alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.