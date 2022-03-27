Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $438.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $481.00 to $438.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.92.
Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.36. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
