Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $438.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $481.00 to $438.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.92.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $321.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.36. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.