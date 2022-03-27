LVW Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 289.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,999 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $555.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.62. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $344.10 and a twelve month high of $571.49. The company has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

