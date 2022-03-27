LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT opened at $240.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

