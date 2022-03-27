LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,101 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,151,000 after buying an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,945,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,967,000 after purchasing an additional 931,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,989,000 after buying an additional 296,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 436,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

NYSE COF opened at $135.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.97 and its 200 day moving average is $151.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

