LVW Advisors LLC Takes $670,000 Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,020,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,035,000 after buying an additional 90,081 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 128,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URTH stock opened at $128.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.01. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $116.97 and a 12-month high of $136.75.

