LVW Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $457.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.24 and a 200 day moving average of $432.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $342.89 and a twelve month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

