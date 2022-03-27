Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 1,338.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LYSDY stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

