Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $72.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.