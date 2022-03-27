Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

