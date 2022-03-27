Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Invests $7.38 Million in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 282,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,500,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $25.03 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.