Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 21,955 Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the quarter. Citizens makes up about 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,077 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens alerts:

Shares of CIZN opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. Citizens Holding has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.01.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Citizens in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Citizens (Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.