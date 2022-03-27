Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94,525 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.