MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MakeMyTrip’s earnings. MakeMyTrip reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MakeMyTrip.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

MMYT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. 138,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,671. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

