MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.67.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $12,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $1,230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

