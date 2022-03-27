ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,218,000 after acquiring an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,732,000 after acquiring an additional 76,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,122,000 after acquiring an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

