Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives C$4.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.54.

MOZ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

MOZ traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.90. 289,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,643. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.01. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.73. The stock has a market cap of C$739.98 million and a P/E ratio of -80.56.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.