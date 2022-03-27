Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $11,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $11,797.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $11,935.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $11,357.50.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.
- On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.
NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Reading International (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
