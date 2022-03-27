Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $11,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reading International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $11,797.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $11,935.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $11,357.50.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $12,127.50.

On Monday, February 28th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $11,880.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $12,485.00.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.