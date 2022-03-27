MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of MariMed in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of MRMD opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. MariMed has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand.

