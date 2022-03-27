MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. MarketWise has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.97.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

