MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.
NASDAQ MKTW opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56. MarketWise has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
