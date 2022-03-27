Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Down 55.0% in March

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Shares of FINM opened at $9.81 on Friday. Marlin Technology has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.