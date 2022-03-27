Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MBII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.01.

NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.08 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 71,656 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 676.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 78,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 55,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

