Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
MBII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.01.
NASDAQ MBII opened at $1.08 on Friday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
