Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MMC. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of MMC opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after acquiring an additional 642,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

