Master Contract Token Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $409,284.13 and $33,762.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,276.72 or 0.07007978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00100212 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

