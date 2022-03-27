Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.02. 1,992,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $341.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

