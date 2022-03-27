Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Matterport traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 22,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,280,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTTR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Get Matterport alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $633,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $856,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.