Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.87% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Maxeon Solar Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 98,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 271,992 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.