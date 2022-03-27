MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 92,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MDJM as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDJH traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $2.11. 32,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,510. MDJM has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

