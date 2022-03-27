Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 624 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVDA stock opened at $276.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.14. The company has a market capitalization of $695.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.