Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 531 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.48.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

