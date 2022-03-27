Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 67.7% in March

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

SHWZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 248,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

