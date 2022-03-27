Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the February 28th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MDGS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.17. 43,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Medigus has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medigus during the second quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medigus during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Medigus during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

