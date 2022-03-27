megaBONK (MBONK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,336.00

megaBONK (MBONK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $87,637.00 and $3,336.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, megaBONK has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

