MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 216.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,689,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.