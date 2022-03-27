MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 216.96% from the company’s current price.

MEIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.